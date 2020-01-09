Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

January 09, 2020 Opinion » Letters

March for change 

Join us as we march to demand justice in San Luis Obispo County on Jan. 14. Join our cry for justice, truth, and transparency.

Our March for Justice is focused on seven cases of injustice propagated by law enforcement, social workers, prosecutors, and/or local judges.

Government employees regularly fight to withhold evidence that will show they have fabricated the facts. Appearing to be more concerned with their win rate than justice, prosecutors fight to withhold evidence that supports the accused, transparency, and truth.

Even if the truth comes out in court, our local judges and the SLO County District Attorney's Office refuse to prosecute law enforcement, government employees, witnesses, and lawyers who lie in court. There is no justice in a judicial system that turns a blind eye to perjury and other crimes committed by government employees and officials.

Please walk with us in our March for Justice, truth, and transparency on Jan. 14 from 3 to 6 p.m. at 1050 Monterey St. in San Luis Obispo.

Jeff Specht

San Luis Obispo

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Sorry not sorry? Read More

  2. Don't rush to judgement Read More

  3. More distorted facts Read More

  4. A response to the city of SLO's climate goals Read More

  5. A message to the boomers Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation