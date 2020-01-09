March for change 

Join us as we march to demand justice in San Luis Obispo County on Jan. 14. Join our cry for justice, truth, and transparency.

Our March for Justice is focused on seven cases of injustice propagated by law enforcement, social workers, prosecutors, and/or local judges.

Government employees regularly fight to withhold evidence that will show they have fabricated the facts. Appearing to be more concerned with their win rate than justice, prosecutors fight to withhold evidence that supports the accused, transparency, and truth.

Even if the truth comes out in court, our local judges and the SLO County District Attorney's Office refuse to prosecute law enforcement, government employees, witnesses, and lawyers who lie in court. There is no justice in a judicial system that turns a blind eye to perjury and other crimes committed by government employees and officials.

Please walk with us in our March for Justice, truth, and transparency on Jan. 14 from 3 to 6 p.m. at 1050 Monterey St. in San Luis Obispo.

Jeff Specht

San Luis Obispo