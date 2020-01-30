Got a News Tip?
January 30, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

MAD Magazine senior editor hosts talk at CCAT 

By

The Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre (CCAT) presents An Evening of MAD Comedy, with special guest Joe Raiola, on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The senior editor emeritus at MAD Magazine will reflect on his 33-year career at the publication and offer a rare behind-the-scenes peek inside "America's Dumbest Magazine." Admission is $20 and tickets are available in advance at my805tix.com. The CCAT is located at 1350 Main St., Cambria. Call (805) 927-8190 or visit cambriacenterforthearts.org for more details. Δ

