Lyle not so Lovett 

Actually, the July 7 concert at Avila Beach Golf Resort was good. He's a great artist. It's the concertgoers who disappoint. Here we are with a bunch of 40- to 60-year-olds, and all around my wife and me are chronic loud talkers. Two gals right in front of us in their lawn chairs were yacking away through almost the whole concert. Why didn't they just go out to dinner somewhere? I noticed others spent most of the time on their phones (that's another issue).

Now, I'm not an old geezer critical of people having fun. It's just a major pet peeve that we spent more than $100 on tickets only to hear Lyle perform faintly behind all the raised-volume discussions. I thought of moving but that would be like whack-a-mole. I thought about asking them to lower the volume, but who knows what reaction that would get. I could go to philharmonic concerts indoors from now on. Those are usually respectful and quiet(er).

Doug Lebkuecher

Arroyo Grande