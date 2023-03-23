Luther: The Fallen Sun 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Netflix

SLEUTH Idris Elba stars as John Luther, a disgraced police detective who sees a chance to redeem himself when a serial killer emerges to draw him into his sinister plans, in Luther: Fallen Sun, streaming on Netflix.

What's it rated? R

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Netflix

Jamie Payne directs this film sequel to the award-winning television saga about brilliant but disgraced police detective John Luther (Idris Elba), created by novelist and scriptwriter Neil Cross. I've never seen the series, so if you're wondering if you can enjoy this film without being familiar with the story, you can. It opens with Luther in prison, trying to survive inmates who are less than fond of the police.

The bracing, action-packed opening unfolds into a cat-and-mouse with master criminal David Robey (Andy Serkis), who's positively diabolical. The sadist likes to make his victims suffer and force their loved ones to watch them die. Part of the story involves a "red room," a place where he stages his killing and allows subscribers to watch via the internet. As nemeses go, he's a good one—he is corruption incarnate.

Apparently, the TV show was a huge hit, with five seasons and as many as 9 million viewers, who are hungry for more Luther. He's a gritty character to be sure—determined and capable, but not superhuman. Cross said he was inspired by both Sherlock Holmes and Columbo. It's not the best serial killer flick I've seen, but it's gripping enough to devote a couple of hours to. (129-min.) Δ