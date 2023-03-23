Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 23, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Luther: The Fallen Sun 

By
click to enlarge SLEUTH Idris Elba stars as John Luther, a disgraced police detective who sees a chance to redeem himself when a serial killer emerges to draw him into his sinister plans, in Luther: Fallen Sun, streaming &#10;on Netflix. - PHOTO COURTESY OF NETFLIX
  • Photo Courtesy Of Netflix
  • SLEUTH Idris Elba stars as John Luther, a disgraced police detective who sees a chance to redeem himself when a serial killer emerges to draw him into his sinister plans, in Luther: Fallen Sun, streaming on Netflix.

What's it rated? R

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Netflix

newflicks.png

Jamie Payne directs this film sequel to the award-winning television saga about brilliant but disgraced police detective John Luther (Idris Elba), created by novelist and scriptwriter Neil Cross. I've never seen the series, so if you're wondering if you can enjoy this film without being familiar with the story, you can. It opens with Luther in prison, trying to survive inmates who are less than fond of the police.

The bracing, action-packed opening unfolds into a cat-and-mouse with master criminal David Robey (Andy Serkis), who's positively diabolical. The sadist likes to make his victims suffer and force their loved ones to watch them die. Part of the story involves a "red room," a place where he stages his killing and allows subscribers to watch via the internet. As nemeses go, he's a good one—he is corruption incarnate.

Apparently, the TV show was a huge hit, with five seasons and as many as 9 million viewers, who are hungry for more Luther. He's a gritty character to be sure—determined and capable, but not superhuman. Cross said he was inspired by both Sherlock Holmes and Columbo. It's not the best serial killer flick I've seen, but it's gripping enough to devote a couple of hours to. (129-min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. 65 is shlocky B-movie gold Read More

  2. Carey Lynch blends improvisation and sustainability in his abstract art Read More

  3. Christian drag queen Flamy Grant plays The Siren on March 20 Read More

  4. The Reluctant Traveler Read More

  5. Digital Art Group SLO presents PIXELS, Portals, and Paradigms Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation