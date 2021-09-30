click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Story Force Entertainment

HOW TO BUILD A PYRAMID Streaming on Amazon Prime, LuLaRich reveals the dirty secrets behind LuLaRoe, a women's clothing company that's really a midlevel marking scam, and its unrepentant owners, DeAnne and Mark Stidham.

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

If you're a woman in your 30s and have a Facebook account, you most likely have gotten endless invitations to online LuLaRoe sales where other women hawk the "buttery soft" leggings, skirts, shirts, and dresses in varying degrees of obnoxious patterns.

While this isn't a business run exclusively by females, midlevel marketing companies have consistently preyed on women who like the idea of bringing some extra income to their household. Stay-at-home moms, single moms, wives looking to bring in a bit more dough—the thought of instantly owning your own business and the potential to make a ton of money is just too appealing. But the sad fact is that your odds of winning in a Vegas casino are higher than of actually making a profit.

How the makers of this film talked LuLuRoe owners DeAnne and Mark Stidham into participating is beyond me. This is nothing but a scathing indictment of the company and its laundry list of failures—from moldy, wet clothing to patterns so garish and cut so badly there are literally groups devoted to posting online just how ugly and unfortunate those pieces are. Anyone who doesn't support midlevel marketing scams is going to appreciate this series. Just because these pyramid schemes are legal doesn't make them good businesses to get involved with. (four approximately 45-min. episodes)