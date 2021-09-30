Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

September 30, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Lularich 

By
click to enlarge HOW TO BUILD A PYRAMID Streaming on Amazon Prime, LuLaRich reveals the dirty secrets behind LuLaRoe, a women's clothing company that's really a midlevel marking scam, and its unrepentant owners, DeAnne and Mark Stidham. - PHOTO COURTESY OF STORY FORCE ENTERTAINMENT
  • Photo Courtesy Of Story Force Entertainment
  • HOW TO BUILD A PYRAMID Streaming on Amazon Prime, LuLaRich reveals the dirty secrets behind LuLaRoe, a women's clothing company that's really a midlevel marking scam, and its unrepentant owners, DeAnne and Mark Stidham.

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

If you're a woman in your 30s and have a Facebook account, you most likely have gotten endless invitations to online LuLaRoe sales where other women hawk the "buttery soft" leggings, skirts, shirts, and dresses in varying degrees of obnoxious patterns.

While this isn't a business run exclusively by females, midlevel marketing companies have consistently preyed on women who like the idea of bringing some extra income to their household. Stay-at-home moms, single moms, wives looking to bring in a bit more dough—the thought of instantly owning your own business and the potential to make a ton of money is just too appealing. But the sad fact is that your odds of winning in a Vegas casino are higher than of actually making a profit.

How the makers of this film talked LuLuRoe owners DeAnne and Mark Stidham into participating is beyond me. This is nothing but a scathing indictment of the company and its laundry list of failures—from moldy, wet clothing to patterns so garish and cut so badly there are literally groups devoted to posting online just how ugly and unfortunate those pieces are. Anyone who doesn't support midlevel marketing scams is going to appreciate this series. Just because these pyramid schemes are legal doesn't make them good businesses to get involved with. (four approximately 45-min. episodes)

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

55 Fiction 2021: Find winners of the shortest story contest ever
Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

More by Anna Starkey

Trending Now

  1. Resilience, restoration, and relaxation are the common threads in New Cuyama, an ideal day trip or weekend getaway Read More

  2. Prime concert season marches on with three big shows at the Fremont Theater Read More

  3. Central Coast astronomer and former NASA scientist pens new activity book for children Read More

  4. Copshop Read More

  5. Clickbait Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation