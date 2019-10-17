Lucia Mar employees at risk after data breach 

Administrators and tech staff at Lucia Mar Unified School District are cleaning up after confidential employee information was accidentally shared in an email that was sent out to some district staff.

At about 1:43 p.m. on Oct. 9, an email regarding open enrollment insurance—and including a file containing sensitive employee information—was sent to several district email accounts. The accidentally attached file included employee names and Social Security numbers, according to another email sent to district staff about 20 minutes later that informed them of the data breach and further precautions they could take to avoid identity theft.

It still isn't clear how many employees' names and Social Security numbers were included in the email, but Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Paul Fawcett said a number of employees could be impacted, and the district is doing everything in its power to remedy the situation.

"Safeguarding employee information is of the highest priority for our district," Fawcett told New Times.

The district discovered its mistake roughly 15 minutes after the initial message was sent, and Fawcett said tech staff immediately disabled all employee email accounts to prevent further distribution of the information. The confidential data was then wiped from each account and any Google drives it may have been saved to, and Fawcett said district staff were all notified of the breach.

In an email sent to staff minutes after the breach occurred, employees were advised to delete any related downloaded information from desktops and personal devices and to reach out to tech staff to complete the removal process. Tech staff are still analyzing the district's electronic systems to ensure a situation like this doesn't happen again.

Fawcett said the district is also providing impacted employees with credit and fraud monitoring services and information free of charge. Δ