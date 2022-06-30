Got a News Tip?
June 30, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Love on the Spectrum U.S. 

By
LOOKING FOR LOVE Ambitious Dani Bowman (right) is high functioning but on the autism spectrum, and she's looking for love from another autistic person who's equally ambitious, but is Solomon Rooney (left) driven enough? Find out in the Netflix series Love on the Spectrum U.S.
  • Photo Courtesy Of Northern Pictures
  • LOOKING FOR LOVE Ambitious Dani Bowman (right) is high functioning but on the autism spectrum, and she's looking for love from another autistic person who's equally ambitious, but is Solomon Rooney (left) driven enough? Find out in the Netflix series Love on the Spectrum U.S.

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Netflix

bingeable.png

When Netflix released the U.K.'s Love on the Spectrum in 2019, audiences fell in love with the cast and their neurodivergent journeys to find love. This time around, the cast all live across the U.S., and I am happy to report that this group of hopefuls is just as charming, diverse, and heartwarming as their predecessors.

We meet Dani, a driven and ambitious woman who runs her own company teaching children with autism about animation production. She wants someone who shares both her passion and her drive for success, but finding someone who fits that mold perfectly isn't easy. Abbey is a 23-year-old who loves animals in general, but especially lions. When she gets set up with David to explore an animal park, the two are an instant match. Subodh is in his mid-30s and has never dated, and his Indian parents—who come from a tradition of arranged marriage—have no clue how to help him date, as they have never done it themselves!

Coaches, therapists, and experts are called in to help some in the cast navigate what dating looks like, how to build conversations, and the nuances of dating life. The show follows six hopefuls, each as utterly endearing as the last. You can't help but root for everyone, and if you need a few feel-good hours, this is the series for you. (6 40-min. episodes)

