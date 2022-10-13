click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF BAD ROBOT

STRAINED Hannah (Jurnee Smollett, right) and her mysterious neighbor, Lou (Allison Janney), go in pursuit of Hannah’s kidnapped daughter in Lou.

What's it rated? R

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Netflix

Anna Foerster (Underworld: Blood Wars) directs this action crime drama about Vee (Ridley Asha Bateman), a kidnapped girl being pursued by her mother, Hannah (Jurnee Smollett), with the help of their mysterious neighbor, Lou (Allison Janney), who's more than the surly landlord and town curmudgeon she appears to be.

Trapped on a heavily wooded island in the Pacific Northwest, and facing a growing storm, the two women set out after the kidnapper and Vee through the forest, where they discover there may be more dangers than they realize. It's a fun little action mystery that will remind viewers of a female version of the Jeff Bridges TV series The Old Man, about a retired CIA operative who's forced to deal with old troubles.

Janney is typically terrific as Lou, a sardonic old woman who's beyond taking shit from anyone, even the town sheriff, Rankin (Matt Craven). As the pursuit continues, Lou's secrets are revealed, and Hannah is forced to come to terms with her own past and her connection to the kidnapper. Released Sept. 23 on Netflix, this one would have been great on the big screen. Its Vancouver setting and cinematography by Michael McDonough are impressive. (107 min.) Δ