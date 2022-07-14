Got a News Tip?
July 14, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Los Osos Library presents new photography showcase, Cell Fun Aware 

By

Guests of a new solo exhibition at the Los Osos Library will find a collection of metal and canvas prints by local photographer Kurt Rightmyer. Using only a cellphone and basic photo editing software, Rightmyer created a collection of transfigurative imagery for the exhibit, titled Cell Fun Aware, which debuted at the library in July.

"As a photographer, I strive to capture moments in time as signals of confluence between natural events, the metaphysical bent and its extent, prophecy in signs, poetry in lines, awareness of the present, its evanescence, and its projection," Rightmyer said in a statement on the artist's website. "I look for what is dynamically transmutable within stasis, where foundational reality intersects with the metaphysical possibilities that digital artifice reveals."

To find out more about Rightmyer's work, visit rightmyer.art. For more info on Rightmyer's current exhibit at the Los Osos Library, call (805) 528-1862. The library is located at 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Δ

