St. Benedict's Episcopal Church in Los Osos hosts its Morning of Meditation and Art on Saturday, Feb. 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Poems will be read and art materials will be available for guests to use. No writing or art experience is necessary. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call (805) 528-0654 or visit stbenslososos.org for more information. Δ