Los Lobos plays Cal Poly's Performing Arts Center on March 14 

Los Lobos has always labeled themselves a rock band, but that seems too limiting for a group that plays everything from Tex-Mex to brown-eyed soul, folk to zydeco, country to R&B, blues to punk to traditional Latin sounds like cumbia, boleros, and norteños. Now celebrating their 50th year together, this Los Angeles-based quintet transcends any label you could try to put on them.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Piero F Giumti/new West Records

COME ON LET'S GO Eclectic rockers Los Lobos play Cal Poly's Performing Arts Center on March 14.

This Tuesday, March 14, at the Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly Arts presents Los Lobos and special guest Gaby Moreno (7:30 p.m.; ages 5 and older; $40 to $65 at pacslo.org).

Their most recent studio album, Native Sons (2021), is dedicated to the music of their hometown of Los Angeles and consists of cover songs such as "The World is a Ghetto," "Sail on, Sailor," and "Jamaica Say You Will." It peaked at No. 7 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Album chart and took home the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Americana Album, proving this is a band that isn't resting on its laurels, of which is has many.

The band has been an international sensation since it supplied the soundtrack to the Ritche Valens biopic La Bamba, and over 17 albums, they've proven to be inventive and shapeshifting, always ready to reinvent themselves and their sound.

Moreno will open the show and sit in for a portion of Los Lobos' set. The Guatemalan singer-songwriter was a Best New Artist winner at the Latin Grammys and an Emmy nominee (for the theme song to NBC's Parks and Recreation).

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Good Medicine Presents

HAVE SOME MOORE Numbskull and Good Medicine present Kolton Moore on March 16 at The Siren

Texas soul

Next Thursday, March 16, Numbskull and Good Medicine present Kolton Moore & The Clever Few at The Siren (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $20 at goodmedicinepresents.com). Formed in 2012, the group has garnered 80 million Spotify streams since 2016, 2021 American Idol winner Chayce Beckham covered their song "What Brings Life Also Kills," and their song "Peace in the Pines" closed out the season 4 finale of the TV show Yellowstone.

Also this week at The Siren, Flannel 101—the ultimate '90s party rock band—returns on Friday, March 10 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $16 plus fees at eventbrite.com), for another night of '90s hits by the likes of Nirvana, Green Day, Pearl Jam, Sublime, No Doubt, Oasis, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alanis Morissette, and more.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Siren

COMFORTABLY NUMB Pink Floyd tribute Which One's Pink? plays The Siren on March 11.

Which One's Pink: A Celebration of Pink Floyd will play all Floyd, all night, this Saturday, March 11 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $25 plus fees at eventbrite.com). Founded in 1997 by musician-turned-lawyer Larry Isenberg, the band's name comes from the Pink Floyd classic "Have a Cigar": "The band is just fantastic, that is really what I think, oh by the way, which one is pink?" Instead of trying to look like the original band members, they focus "exclusively on re-creating the surrealistic sound and psychedelic atmosphere associated with Pink Floyd."

Three at the Rock

SLO Brew Rock kicks off its week with soul groovers Of Good Nature and beach rock reggae act the Wheeland Brothers this Thursday, March 9 (7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $17 at ticketweb.com). It promises to be a laid-back evening of feel-good tunes.

Charlie Parr with Marisa Anderson plays on Friday, March 10 (7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $20 plus fees at ticketweb.com). "Parr is an incorruptible outsider who writes novelistic, multi-layered stories that shine a kaleidoscopic light on defiant, unseen characters thriving in the shadows all around us," his bio explains.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Max Crace

STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN On March 16, check out all-female Led Zeppelin tribute act Zepparella at SLO Brew Rock.

And next Thursday, March 16, check out Zepparella: The Led Zeppelin Tribute (7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $20 plus fees at ticketweb.com). Powerhouse vocalist Anna Kristina, guitarist Gretchen Menn, bassist Holly West, and drummer Clementine bring Zep's music alive.

More music ...

Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno will play their old-soul roots music at the historic Octagon Barn Center this Thursday, March 9 (7 p.m.; $20 presale at eventbrite.com or $25 at the door), melding "Appalachian traditional music with fresh iconic melodies and the tightly wound vocal harmonies of indie folk," organizers noted.

Also this Thursday, March 9, Bad Bunny fans will gather at the Fremont Theater for Noche de Verano Sin Ti, the Bad Bunny Birthday Bash DJed by Cali Ally (8 p.m.; 18-and-older; $26 plus fees at seeticket.us).

You Had To Be There (UH2BT)—a new pop-up DJed party experience—presents K Pop Night at the Fremont this Friday, March 10 (8 p.m.; all ages; $11 plus fees at seetickets.us). Dance to all you favorite Korean pop songs.

SLO Cider Company celebrates its third anniversary this week. Billy "The Guitar Wiz" Foppiano plays the tasting room this Friday, March 10 (6 to 8 p.m.), and the big party happens on Saturday, March 11 (noon to 9 p.m.; all ages), with live music from David Orr (3 to 5 p.m.) and two sets by DJ B.Tru (5:30 and 8 p.m). There'll be pizza by Earth and Oven and a raffle for awesome prizes.

Vert Jungle and Shabang Music Productions present Skate Safari 2023 in Arroyo Grande on Saturday, March 11 (2:30 p.m.; $45 to $150 at shabangslo.com/skate-safari). Hear The Paranoyds, Ciszak, The Ragged Jubilee, Chocolate Sushi, Pacific Roots, and Couch Dog while watching skaters shred a 13.5-foot halfpipe.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Kerry Irish Productions

EMERALD ISLE Kerry Irish Productions presents St. Patrick's Day in Ireland with vocalist Christa Burch and other performers on March 11.

Kerry Irish Productions presents St. Patrick's Day in Ireland on Saturday, March 11, at the Clark Center (7:30 p.m.; $35 to $50 general with discounts for kids and seniors at clarkcenter.org). You'll be transported to the Emerald Isle for a night of Irish music and dance with vocalist Christa Burch and principal dancer Connor Reider.

The final round of the Songwriters at Play contest happens this Sunday, March 12, at the Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre (2 p.m.; $25 at cambriaarts.org/theatre-tickets). Ten final contestants will play two original songs to see who'll take home the $500 prize. Performers include Kaitlyn Chui, Fort Vine, Ricky Berger, Dave Tate, Just Wing It, Bradberri, Blythe Berg, Walk the Whale, and Dead Nettle.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Songwriters At Play

SLO COUNTY IDOL Witness the final round of the Songwriters at Play songwriting contest on March 12 at Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre, featuring nine performers including Walk the Whale.

The San Luis Obispo County Trumpet Alliance presents A Brass Menagerie this Sunday, March 12, in the Cuesta College Performing Arts Center (2 p.m.; $15 general and $10 student at tickets.cuesta.edu). Expect a brass ensemble directed by Warren Balfour and Lyle Stubson playing an eclectic mix of music. Δ

Contact Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey at gstarkey@newtimesslo.com.