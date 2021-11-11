Local wineries team up for fundraiser to support the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center 

The Wineries of 46 East Association—a group of 15 SLO County wineries—is currently participating in a month-long fundraiser to benefit the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center, which will run through the end of November. Each winery in the group is donating a portion of their sales to the center, in support of its mission to offer free visual and performing arts education to local youth.

"The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center has given so much to families in our community. They are truly making a difference in the lives of these kids, who, without them, may never have the opportunity to pursue their desire or passion for learning the arts," Audrey Arellano, president and treasurer of Wineries of 46 East, said in press materials.

In conjunction with the fundraiser, several tasting rooms are currently showcasing art created by students of the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center, completed in collaboration with professional artist Joe Thomas. Many of the featured artworks depict rescue animals from the Heart Animal Sanctuary in Paso Robles.

For more details, visit pryoutharts.org. The Wineries of 46 East includes Allegretto Wines, Barr Estate Winery, Bianchi Winery, Brochelle Vineyards, Broken Earth Winery, Eberle Winery, Glunz Family Winery, Paris Valley Road Estate Winery, Penman Springs Vineyard, Rio Seco Winery, Robert Hall Winery, San Antonio Winery, Tobin James Cellars, Villa San-Juliette Winery, and Vina Robles Winery. Δ