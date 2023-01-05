Got a News Tip?
January 05, 2023

Local theater group stages Arthur Miller's The Crucible 

By
IMAGE COURTESY OF BY THE SEA PRODUCTIONS
  • Image Courtesy Of By The Sea Productions

By the Sea Productions presents its staged reading of The Crucible at St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Church in Morro Bay for one weekend only, starting on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m., with additional performances on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m.

From prolific writer Arthur Miller, The Crucible is set during the 1692 Salem witch trials. The show's synopsis in press materials describes the play as a riveting tale "where religion, personal grudges, and fear clash, with deadly results.'

Tickets to By the Sea Productions' The Crucible are available online in advance at my805tix.com. General admission to the show is $15. Visit bytheseaproductions.org or call (805) 776-3287 for more info on the production, as well as details on future shows hosted by By The Sea Productions. St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Church is located at 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay.

