Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

November 14, 2019 News

Local support for DACA remains strong 

By

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments against the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program on Nov. 12, and while no decision has been made, the court indicated it might allow the current administration to end it. In the wake of the hearing, local higher educational institutions continue to support the DACA community.

Cal Poly Dream Center Coordinator Katherine Zevallos Pastor said in an emailed statement to New Times that the center acknowledges the anxiety, stress, and worry the local undocumented community is experiencing during these times.

click to enlarge COMMUNITY SUPPORT In 2017, when the Trump administration announced plans to end DACA, community members in San Luis Obispo gathered in support of the program and its recipients. - FILE PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
  • File Photo By Jayson Mellom
  • COMMUNITY SUPPORT In 2017, when the Trump administration announced plans to end DACA, community members in San Luis Obispo gathered in support of the program and its recipients.

"We reiterate our commitment to all undocumented students, those with or without DACA, and remind them that they belong at Cal Poly," Pastor said. "We encourage all allies to recognize the additional personal challenges and stress that can manifest for undocumented individuals during this time, and we want our campus community to know that our Dream Center is a resource for those who need support."

The CSU board of trustees and the Presidents' Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, made up of American college and university leaders, joined more than 165 colleges and universities throughout the country in signing an amicus brief in the case before the Supreme Court.

Cal Poly and Cuesta College are both members of the Presidents' Alliance.

The "friend-of-the-court" brief filed on Oct. 4 by Perkins Coie LLP, which has an office in Washington, D.C., stated the positive effects DACA had on college campuses as well as testimonials from current and past DACA students.

"They have worked and studied in American schools; have prepared and trained for all manner of careers; and have strived to innovate, achieve, and serve their communities," the brief states.

The Central Coast Coalition for Undocumented Student Success sent out a call for action urging Central Coast colleges, universities, and K-12 administrators to formally issue a public statement reaffirming their support of DACA, continue to assist eligible program recipients to renew their DACA, and identify funding sources to assist with renewal fees.

"In the event that DACA is terminated, we urge all Central Coast colleges, universities, and K-12 leadership to rapidly create formal action plans to ensure affected students are able to continue their education without interruption, and specifically address the financial and mental health needs and impacts caused by DACA termination," coalition officials stated.

On Nov. 8, the current administration proposed an increase in immigration fees—including DACA renewal requests, which would go from $495 to $765. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in News

  |  

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Liberals with guns: Don't like the NRA but love the Second Amendment and Obama? There's a club for that Read More

  2. Residential construction project in Shell Beach faces major barriers Read More

  3. Pismo Beach Police Department files first petition for a gun violence restraining order Read More

  4. SLO County supervisors fire back at state ag board Read More

  5. Proposed restoration plan in the Guadalupe Oil Field could limit harmful emissions and save Chevron millions Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation