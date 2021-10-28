Got a News Tip?
October 28, 2021

Local storytelling group hosts its 2021 series' season finale, The Big Reveal 

By

The Reboot, a SLO County-based group of local storytellers, presents its season finale program, The Big Reveal, at Top Dog Coffee Bar in Morro Bay on Friday, Oct. 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. This outdoor showcase marks the Reboot's final event of the year and will include stories from group regulars as well as special guest storytellers. Featured speakers include Jean Moelter, Michael Kaplan, Vicki Juditz, Ernest Romero, Marsheila Devan, Dean Thompson, Alicia Klein, and JP Frary.

For more info on the Reboot, email the.reboot4u@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/the.reboot4u. Top Dog Coffee Bar is located at 857 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ

