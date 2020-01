The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) hosts its next Art at High Noon meeting on Thursday, Feb. 6, at noon. Several SLO County-based poets will present original compositions, inspired by the museum's permanent collection, during this free event. The museum is located at 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. To find out more about Art at High Noon and other upcoming events at SLOMA, call (805) 543-8562 or visit sloma.org. Δ