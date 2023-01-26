Local organizations provide aid to displaced renters 

SLO County renter and resident Julie Whitlow is between a rock and a hard place.

The flooding that hit SLO County on Jan. 9 left her residence uninhabitable, forcing Whitlow and her 19-year-old autistic son to find more hospitable accommodations.

File Photo By Shwetha Sundarrajan

NOWHERE TO GO Renters countywide were displaced by destructive flooding, affecting vulnerable neighborhoods like SLO's Laguna Lake area.

"It was scary because he didn't want to leave the house. He didn't want to walk through the water," Whitlow said. "Eventually, the water receded and we got out, and all the suggestions were to go to a Red Cross, but it's not really a compatible environment for him. So we went to a hotel and we've been in a hotel ever since."

Many SLO County renters are in a similar predicament after the storms and ensuing flood damage, with more questions than answers.

"I've been in a hotel since the 9th, paying out of pocket $150 a night plus taxes and fees," she said. "It's all going on a credit card, but [I'm] hoping down the road, I get some relief from FEMA or somehow state, local [agencies].

Organizations such as the SLO Legal Assistance Foundation (SLOLAF) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) can play a part in providing resources and answering any questions that displaced renters might have. Francisco Ramirez, SLOLAF's outreach coordinator, said that while most people typically ask about rent increases, recently displaced tenants have a different question in mind—do they still have to pay rent?

"If they [the landlord] are helping you [by] putting you up in the place and they're helping you find a hotel and they're paying for it. Yes, because that's how they're paying for that," Ramirez said. "If you are not getting any help from them, then you need to either speak up or talk to them or consult, so one of my lawyers can direct you to the right direction."

FEMA can help with a variety of things, says Renee Bafalis, the organization's media relations specialist. The federal agency can assist displaced tenants by providing rental assistance, temporary housing assistance, and monetary assistance for personal property losses.

"Our role is just to help you get back on your feet. Start the recovery process, not to get you back to where you were before the flood," Bafalis said. "Our role is limited in what we can provide."

Surviving a natural disaster can be terrifying and overwhelming, and Whitlow can attest to that.

"I'm a little still overwhelmed by all of it. To kind of lose a lifetime of stuff, real quick. I know it's just stuff but it's still kind of shocking," Whitlow said.

Ramirez said that renters are at more of a disadvantage than homeowners due to lack of resources, or that some renter families may fall into a lower income bracket, making it more difficult to replace their belongings or find new housing. But not all hope is lost. Ramirez urges tenants to ask for help as soon as possible.

"Ask around. Ask your neighbors. Ask your friends. Ask people around you, don't just not do anything, because somebody will give you at least some kind of help, or direction or a phone number," Ramirez said.

These resources and any additional questions displaced tenants may have can be addressed at the Disaster Recovery Center, located at the Veterans Memorial Building. The center is staffed with representatives from aid organizations like FEMA, SLOLAF, and various county agencies. It's not the end of the road if FEMA initially denies a claim for assistance, Bafalis said.

"Folks in those centers will be able to help you find out what the [FEMA] letter was referring to and what kind of materials you need in response," Bafalis said. "They can actually help you write that appeal. So those are the kinds of things that we really are working with folks to make sure that they're receiving information and the proper response that they need."