Local makers markets are popping up all over SLO County—here's a handful of places for crafty holiday gifts 

Looking for ways to avoid the dreaded supply chain this holiday season? Here's one suggestion: Cut it out completely and shop directly from a source. Thankfully, local makers markets are all the rage right now—popping up everywhere in SLO County—so there are plenty of chances to find artisan gifts in the waning weeks of the holidays. New Times scoured the internet and social media this week to find out where SLOcals can go to shop straight from our local crafters and bypass that fickle supply chain.

HANDMADE Locally crafted jewelry and more will be for sale at the popular SLOcally Made Market, located in downtown San Luis Obispo and open through Christmas Eve.

SLOcally Made Market

Crafting sisters Sadie Rodgers and Kerry Long put on this annual pop-up market in the heart of downtown San Luis Obispo where, in their words, they "hustle like hell to create a space for our SLO community where shopping locally takes on a truer, deeper meaning."

At a temporary brick-and-mortar storefront, SLOcally Made compiles the works of dozens of local makers and retail shops, selling handmade items from jewelry to prints and paintings, to clothes, soaps, leather goods, baskets, and more.

Open for two weeks before Christmas, this popular market provides a nice runway of time for locals to stop by at their leisure and find some classy—and crafty—gifts made right here in SLO County.

881 Higuera St., SLO; Dec. 11 to 24, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; slocally-made.com.

'TIS THE SEASON Studios on the Park in Paso Robles (pictured) is hosting Handcrafted for the Holidays through Jan 3. It features the work of "premier craftspeople from SLO County and beyond."

Handcrafted for the Holidays at Studios on the Park

Though best known for its art galleries and exhibits, Studios on the Park in Paso Robles also hosts its very own holiday shop in December, featuring the work of "premier craftspeople from SLO County and beyond."

Wall art, jewelry, glass, ceramics, woodworking, textiles, and more are all available for purchase at the downtown studio through Jan. 3. A portion of every sale supports the nonprofit's "efforts to make the creative process available to the public"—a win-win-win!

1130 Pine St., Paso Robles; Nov. 30 to Jan. 3, noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; studiosonthepark.org.

GRAND OPENING SLO Public Market (pictured) is holding its first major public event on Dec. 11 and 12—a holiday makers market, co-sponsored by Makeshift Muse.

Holiday Makers Market at the SLO Public Market

In case you missed the news, the long-awaited SLO Public Market at the corner of South Higuera Street and Tank Farm Road is officially open with a smattering of new businesses. And on Dec. 11 and 12, the market will hold its first major public event. Can you guess what it is? Yep, a holiday makers market!

Working with Makeshift Muse, a local organizer for makers, the new shopping center will host a variety of crafters and pop-up stands in its "scenic and spacious outdoor courtyard" over the two-day event. In addition to shopping, market attendees can also find workshops, food, drinks, and more at the event.

3845 S Higuera St., SLO; Dec. 11 and 12, noon to 5 p.m.; slopublicmarket.com.

Last Minute Gifts Pop-up at Birchwood Garden

Those of you in a crunch to find a last-minute gift should pay a visit to the beautiful Birchwood Garden in Nipomo for its Last Minute Gifts Pop-Up market on Dec. 18. This unique venue on Tefft Street—which is a nursery/beer garden/event center—will have more than 10 local vendors and artisans on-site selling their goods. Stop by to peruse the market, smell the flowers, get lunch, and/or enjoy a beer or two.

323 West Tefft St., Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; birchwoodnipomo.com.

SLO Made Holiday Fair at SLO Maker Space

This winter solstice holiday market is hosted by SLO Maker Space, a community workshop on Higuera Street where local creatives all share a woodshop, metal shop, sewing stations, ceramic studios, and more. On Dec. 21, these folks will proudly get together to showcase the fruits of their labor, hoping that their works might end up under your tree. Drop by for some shopping and/or crafting classes.

81 Higuera St., suite 160 and 180; Dec. 21, 3 to 8 p.m.; slomakerspace.com.

Winter Market at Art Center Morro Bay

Shop for local art and make your own alcohol ink ornament at Art Center Morro Bay's Winter Market on Dec. 18 and 19. This beloved Main Street gallery is hosting the market on its patio, promising treats and holiday music in addition to its inventory of beautiful art pieces made by local artists. "We have the perfect gift for that special someone," the center says in its promotional materials. "Come support art and artists this Christmas!"

835 Main St., Morro Bay; Dec 18, 1 to 7 p.m.; Dec. 19, 1 to 4 p.m.; artcentermorrobay.org.

Holiday Market at Bethel Rd. Distillery & Winery

Shop and sip wine at the same time at this Dec. 9 market hosted by Bethel Rd. Distillery & Winery in Templeton. This free event will feature local vendors and their goods, which include pottery, woodworking, woven decor, local olive oil, chocolates, and more. Visitors can also enjoy "groovy tunes" courtesy of Dan Curcio of Moonshiner Collective, grub from the Hungry Mother food truck, and "plenty of mulled wine and spirits to go around," according to the market host.

1266 N. Bethel Road, Templeton; Dec. 9, 4 to 7 p.m.; bethelrddistillery.com. Δ

