December 27, 2018 Food & Drink » Bites

Local love 

By

Pop your top: Looking for something fizzy and sparkly to pop on the big night? You don't have to look farther than your own backyard! Try Bianchi, Cass, Clautiere, Derby, Jack Creek Cellars, Le Vigne, Niner, Opolo, Tobin James, Vina Robles, among other winning wineries producing fab sparkling wines... SLO County Restaurant Month runs through January! If you haven't dined out in a while, there is no better time to check out what's fresh and new on local plates. Participating restaurants will offer special prix-fixe menus of three courses with special offerings only available at this very special time of the year (go to slocal.com for more information). Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain will celebrate New Year's Eve in Berlin! She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.

