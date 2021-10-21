Local Friends of the Library group hosts Fall Book Sale to benefit the SLO Library 

The San Luis Obispo Friends of the Library is currently hosting its multi-day Fall Book Sale inside the San Luis Obispo Library Community Room. The sale ends on Saturday, Oct. 23, and features a wide selection of books from various genres for attendees to browse and shop for. An additional selection of DVDs, CDs, and other media items are also available for purchase during the sale.

Proceeds of this fundraiser sale will benefit the San Luis Obispo Library. For more info on the event and other upcoming programs hosted by the San Luis Obispo Friends of the Library, visit slofol.org. The San Luis Obispo Library Community Room is located inside the library, at 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Δ