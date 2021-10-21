Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

October 21, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Local Friends of the Library group hosts Fall Book Sale to benefit the SLO Library 

By

The San Luis Obispo Friends of the Library is currently hosting its multi-day Fall Book Sale inside the San Luis Obispo Library Community Room. The sale ends on Saturday, Oct. 23, and features a wide selection of books from various genres for attendees to browse and shop for. An additional selection of DVDs, CDs, and other media items are also available for purchase during the sale.

Proceeds of this fundraiser sale will benefit the San Luis Obispo Library. For more info on the event and other upcoming programs hosted by the San Luis Obispo Friends of the Library, visit slofol.org. The San Luis Obispo Library Community Room is located inside the library, at 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

55 Fiction 2021: Find winners of the shortest story contest ever
Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. No Time to Die effectively ends Daniel Craig’s tenure as Bond Read More

  2. Quirky Americana troubadour Todd Snider plays the Fremont on Oct. 16 Read More

  3. Prime concert season marches on with three big shows at the Fremont Theater Read More

  4. Scared Scriptless tour brings comedy legends Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood to the Central Coast Read More

  5. Central Coast astronomer and former NASA scientist pens new activity book for children Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation