Local election races stand pat after Nov. 15 count 

San Luis Obispo County tallied another 20,000 ballots in the general election on Nov. 15—pushing turnout to 50 percent—but the latest count didn't change much in the local races.

Except for one seat in a North County school board race, the same candidates who led after a Nov. 11 count also led after the Nov. 15 count.

click to enlarge File Photo By Peter Johnson

STILL COUNTING San Luis Obispo County's latest election results show more of the same for local races. But there are still 27,320 ballots left to count as of Nov. 15.

A total of 91,696 ballots had been tallied in the election as of New Times' press time, and 27,320 ballots are still left to count. SLO County did not post the date of its next count before our press time.

The Nov. 15 update showed Matt Allison jumping ahead of Jennifer Grinager for second place in a race for two seats on the Templeton Unified School District board. He led Grinager by 22 votes, or 0.33 percent. Janel Armet was still in first place in that race.

Bruce Gibson kept his lead over Bruce Jones in the contest for 2nd District county supervisor—but the incumbent lost some ground. Gibson's vote share dipped from 53.5 percent in the Nov. 11 count to 52.1 percent after the Nov. 15 count. Gibson led Jones by 781 votes.

Several races remained too close to call, including at Cuesta College, where Adrienne Garcia-Specht cut into Peter Sysak's lead in the race for a seat on the board of trustees—but Sysak still had a 51 percent to 49 percent edge. Δ