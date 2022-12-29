Local designer Breann DeLisle leads journaling workshop in Atascadero 

Oracle in Atascadero will host its Creative Journal Vision Board Workshop, led by artist and designer Breann DeLisle, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. Participants of the class will start a creative journal with a vision board—a "collage of images and words that represent what you want in your life," according to press materials.

Vision boards can include photos, quotes, and more. The workshop will include instructions and templates for a vision board for 2023 to help keep participants organized and goal oriented in the new year. Admission to the class includes all materials and supplies needed to complete the project, including recycled magazines, scissors, glue, paint, pens, tape, and other resources.

The class is intended for adults and youth, ages 12 and older. There will be wine and nonalcoholic drinks for guests to enjoy. Reservations are required and early registration is recommended as the class is limited to five attendees. Due to limited space, there will be a 72-hour cancellation policy (full refunds will only be offered within that stretch).

Entry to the event is $45. For more details on the Creative Journal Vision Board Workshop, call Oracle at (805) 464-2838 or visit oracleatascaderoca.com. Oracle is located at 6280 Palma Ave., Atascadero. The venue hosts a variety of intention-based classes and community workshops, guidance and medium readings (in-person or virtually, by appointment only), and other events throughout the year.

To find out more about DeLisle, find the artist's work on designsbybreann.myportfolio.com. DeLisle is a self-taught illustrator and surface pattern designer who works as a freelancer, according to the website.

"I love to incorporate nature into my work, especially animals and florals," DeLisle said in a statement. "My illustrations start off as hand-drawn art. I then like to take my work into Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and Procreate, where I add color and texture." Δ