December 13, 2018 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Local children's museum holds membership drive 

By

The Children's Museum at the Paso Robles Volunteer Firehouse is having a membership drive during the month of December. Guests who purchase an annual family membership to the museum before January will receive an extra month for free. The membership costs $125 and covers admission for a family of 4, which may include children, grandchildren, parents or guardians, and grandparents. Additional family members can be added for $25 each.

Perks of the membership include a discounted rate on the use of the museum's Fun Room, benefits at other participating museums, and entry to special member-only events. The museum, located at 623 13th St., Paso Robles, is open Sundays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call (805) 238-7432 or visit pasokids.org for more information. Δ

