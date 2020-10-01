Local ceramic artist Sandra Ferris opens outdoor pop-up studio 

Pismo Beach-based artisan Sandra Ferris will open an outdoor pop-up studio on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This one-day showcase and sale will take place outside Ferris' studio, located at 698 Vista Pacifica Circle, Pismo Beach. Tables will be set up to display Ferris' decorative ceramic planters and other featured items. Many of the planters have already been planted with various kinds of succulents.

Ferris converted her garage into an art studio in 2011 and has been hand-building and hand-throwing clay into ceramic artworks—both decorative and functional—ever since.

"I like the idea of designing an item from scratch, creating a pattern, cutting it out, putting it together, and thereby experimenting with the clay's limits," Ferris said in an artist statement.

The public is welcome to browse the outdoor studio, as the displays will be safely spread out to accommodate social distancing between visitors. Face masks are suggested, and hand sanitizer will be available during the event. To find out more about the pop-up studio and Ferris' ceramic art, visit sandyferrisceramics.com. Δ