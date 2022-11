click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of The Coalesce Bookstore

The Coalesce Bookstore in Morro Bay hosts an author event with fantasy novelist Spencer Mosley, who will sign copies of his latest book, The Awakening: Red Morning, on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The venue is located at 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Visit coalescebookstore.com for more info on the book signing event. Δ