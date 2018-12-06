Local author releases Christmas children's book 

A new children's book, The Perfect Christmas Mistake, by author, illustrator, and Central Coast resident Deborah Micklus is now available for purchase. The book is Micklus' first project since completing a self-publishing class at Cal Poly SLO. The story centers on the creation of the first candy cane, and how it became a Christmas tradition.

Micklus has three book-signing events scheduled in celebration of the book's release: Dec. 6 at Bucket of Books in Atascadero; Dec. 8 at the SLO Makerspace Craft Fair in SLO; and Dec. 16 at the San Marcos Creek Winery and Inn Craft Fair in Paso Robles.

The Perfect Christmas Mistake is available on Amazon, Booktopia, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers. Visit debimicklus.wixsite.com/author for more information. Δ