Arroyo Grande-based author and history teacher Jim Gregory will be reading selections from his latest book, Will This Be on the Test? at the Arroyo Grande IOOF Hall on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 2 to 3 p.m. The book includes stories about John Steinbeck, Al Spierling, Sheila Varian, and other historical figures.

Admission to the event is free. Copies of the book will be available for purchase. Call (805) 305-3375 or visit the South County Historical Society's Facebook page for more info. Δ