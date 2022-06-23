Local artists retell Cambria's origin story with Cambria: The Musical! 

The Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre's (CCAT) production of Cambria: The Musical! will debut on Friday, June 24, and will run through Sunday, July 10. According to CCAT, the show is based on the true story of how Cambria came to be and follows George Lull, one of the town's founders.

Director Jill Turnbow helms this musical, written by Ed and Linda Hughes. Turnbow is also CCAT's artistic director. The cast of Cambria: The Musical! includes Sarah Smith, Anthony Toohey, Dan Cowan, Edie Irving, and Ryan C. Loyd. Performances of the production will take place Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., and Sunday afternoons, at 2 p.m.

For tickets and more info, visit cambriaarts.org. Tickets are available online or at the door. Admission to the show is $30. CCAT is located at 1350 Main St., Cambria. Δ