Local artists release an original comedy podcast, Foodies: An Abbreviated Musical 

San Luis Obispo local Michael Kaplan wrote and produced an original musical comedy podcast, Foodies: An Abbreviated Musical, which is available to download through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audible, Soundcloud, and other outlets. This musical's book and lyrics were written by Kaplan, while the music was composed by Kaplan and Jeff Mar. A handful of Central Coast residents can be heard on the podcast, with the cast including Tara Brinkman, Greg Gorrindo, Mark Klassen, and several other performers.

In press materials, Kaplan has described the 50-minute podcast as an abridged version of the original show, or "a SparkNotes version of a musical comedy." Originally the podcast was created as a marketing tool to pitch the recently completed musical to various theater companies, "but the feedback we've been getting suggests it works pretty well as a stand-alone hour of entertainment."

Without spoiling too much of the show's locally inspired plot, Kaplan mentioned that the story is based on a food and wine festival that takes place in Paso Robles. Three of Kaplan's plays have been produced by local theaters in the past, including Danny, Come Home, which was performed live at the Unitarian Universalist Church in San Luis Obispo in 2018.

Find out more about Kaplan's latest creative endeavor at stitcher.com/show/foodies-an-abbreviated-musical. Δ