Local artists and businesses participate in SLO Holiday Pop-up Market 

SLO County Arts announced an upcoming Holiday Pop-up Market, which takes place on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 2460 Carpenter Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo. The event includes a variety of art for sale and other holiday shopping opportunities.

Local artists participating in the event include Amy McKay, Neal Breton, Missy Reitner-Cameron. Items from Laura Builds, Shasuwi Pottery, Calm the F*ck Down Theramists, and other local businesses will also be on display and available for purchase during the event.

Attendees are required to wear face masks during this outdoor pop-up. Rain will cancel the event. For more info on the Holiday Pop-up Market, visit facebook.com/amymckay.painting.