Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

December 10, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Local artists and businesses participate in SLO Holiday Pop-up Market 

By

SLO County Arts announced an upcoming Holiday Pop-up Market, which takes place on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 2460 Carpenter Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo. The event includes a variety of art for sale and other holiday shopping opportunities.

Local artists participating in the event include Amy McKay, Neal Breton, Missy Reitner-Cameron. Items from Laura Builds, Shasuwi Pottery, Calm the F*ck Down Theramists, and other local businesses will also be on display and available for purchase during the event.

Attendees are required to wear face masks during this outdoor pop-up. Rain will cancel the event. For more info on the Holiday Pop-up Market, visit facebook.com/amymckay.painting. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Discover Los Osos resident Chris Mariscal's DIY gem Trial & Error & Error Read More

  2. The Queen's Gambit makes chess exciting and genius lamentable Read More

  3. Point San Luis Lighthouse to offer virtual tours through December Read More

  4. Upcoming studio event showcases glass art by Los Osos artist Rod Baker and other glassblowers Read More

  5. Julie and the Phantoms Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation