Local artisans contribute handcrafted pottery to ninth annual Empty Bowls fundraiser 

Patrons of the ninth annual Empty Bowls fundraiser, previously a traditional luncheon event, will be able to pick up their soup—served in handcrafted bowls that customers get to keep—on three different dates, from three different venues: St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Arroyo Grande on Saturday, Sept. 12; New Life Community Church in Pismo Beach on Saturday, Sept. 19; and the Trilogy Monarch Activity Center in Nipomo, on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Each pickup date runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and proceeds from the event will benefit the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition. The bowls featured in this year's fundraiser were handcrafted by local artisans Sandy Ferris, Gary Gall, Mike McNutt, Bob Nichols, Kathryn Phelan, Paula Schaffner, Ben Trogdon, and Leland Swenson. Local arts studios and organizations also contributed bowls, including Anam-Cre Studio, Central Coast Woodturners, Trilogy Clay Buddies, Rowe Clayworks, the SLO High School Visual Arts Department, Alice Sennett Stoneware, and Altrusa International of SLO County.

Soup served during the event will be provided by several restaurants, including Honeymoon Cafe, Lido at Dolphin Bay, Mason Bar and Kitchen, Old Juan's Cantina, Splash Cafe, Zorro's, Fin's Bar and Grill, Branch Street Deli, and other local establishments.

Each ticket to the Empty Bowls fundraiser costs $25 and includes a bowl of soup from one of the event's participating restaurants. Tickets are available online in advance at my805tix.com. Call (805) 574-1638 or visit 5chc.org to find out more. Δ