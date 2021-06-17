Live Oak on the Radio, Summer Block Party, Juneteenth, oh my! 

To paraphrase the words of Chief Brody (Roy Scheider) to Quint (Robert Shaw) in Jaws (1975), "I'm gonna need a bigger music column," because there's a ton of great music choices this weekend. Of course, I don't have a bigger music column, so let's get to it.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The White Buffalo

LIVE OAK The White Buffalo plays at Castoro Cellars on June 18 as part of Live Oak on the Radio.

Last year the Live Oak Music Festival pivoted to a virtual event because of the pandemic, calling itself Live Oak on the Radio. This year it's still largely virtual, but it's also a hybrid event with three evenings of live shows at Castoro Cellars Vineyard and Winery from Friday, June 18, through Sunday, June 20. Doors open at 4 p.m. with music from 5 to 10 p.m.

Friday features amazing singer-songwriter The White Buffalo with supporting acts Cosmo Alleycats and Chris Beland and Harmony. Saturday is blue-eyed soul act Soul Scratch with supporting acts Sunny War and B-Side Players. Sunday closes with American roots orchestra Dustbowl Revival with supporting SambaDá and Doc Oliver ($75 tickets are available on eventbrite.com).

You can hear these shows and archival music from past festivals throughout the weekend on KCBX 90.1FM and streaming on liveoakfest.org. This replaces KCBX's most important fundraiser of the year, so if you can donate, please do!

"It's not quite the same as spending a weekend camping at Live Oak with your closest friends, but we have been working hard to bring the true spirit of Live Oak to this year's event," KCBX President and General Manager Frank Lanzone said. "We're excited to elevate the experience by including a live audience for many of this year's performances, and by adding content to the website that attendees would typically encounter at a traditional Live Oak Music Festival."

Summer Block Party

SLO Brew Rock celebrates the summer solstice weekend with their three-day Summer Block Party that kicks off on Friday, June 18, with opener Miss Leo & Her Bluegrass Boys at 7 p.m. followed by rootsy rock 'n' rollers The Coffis Brothers at 8 p.m.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Coffis Brothers

SUMMER BLOCK PARTY The Coffis Bothers play June 18 at SLO Brew Rock as part of the Summer Block Party.

On Saturday, June 19, Sunnyside Trio starts at noon, followed by Silk Ocean at 3 p.m., reggae act True Zion at 7 p.m., and headlining reggae act Resination at 8:30 p.m.

On Father's Day, Sunday, June 20, SLO Vibes Jazz Trio plays at noon followed by Supernova, a supergroup with Kenny Lee Lewis (Steve Miller Band) and Scott Martin (War), playing at 4 p.m.

The Block Party promises a weekend of family fun, including axe throwing, cotton candy, a dunk tank, and yard games. The music is free!

"On Saturday, we're donating 25 percent of beer sales to Bright Life Playschool, a local school that has a great program helping kids and their learning process through play," Ryan Orr of SLO Bew noted. "This is our way of saying thank you for all the continued support and tipping our hat to the beautiful life we all enjoy here together on the Central Coast."

Find more concert info at slobrew.com/events.

Juneteenth

On June 19, 1865, General Order No. 3 proclaimed the end of slavery in Texas ... nearly 2 1/2 years after Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863. It was the last place in the U.S. to get around to freeing slaves, and the following year on June 19, 1866, people began celebrating the date.

It wasn't until the late '70s that Texas recognized Juneteenth as a "holiday of significance," making it an official state holiday on Jan. 1, 1980. What can I say? Texas? It's a late bloomer.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Lorde Sanctus And Connect The Coast

JUNETEENTH Lorde Sanctus is one of several Connect the Coast hip-hop artists to perform at the June 19 Juneteenth celebration at Mitchell Park.

This Saturday, June 19, SLO's Mitchell Park will host a Juneteenth celebration from noon to 4 p.m. with food, activities, vendors, and live hip-hop performances by Connect the Coast artists Cav, Central Coast G.I.A, and Lorde Sanctus, with Joshant Pow emceeing the event.

Gather your community and join the fun. You can also continue the celebration when the SLO County NAACP presents The Color of Health two-day event (visit naacpslocty.org/event/juneteenth-celebration-watch-party for details) that also includes a Saturday, June 19, livestream event on facebook.com/NAACPSLO featuring speakers and music by Dante Marsh and The Vibesetters. Learn more at juneteenthslo.com.

More live music ...

Consummate funk and bluesman Burning James has a tripleheader planned this weekend. He and his small band Burning, Bad & Cool returns to Puffers of Pismo on Thursday, June 17 (6:30 p.m.), and Robert Hall Winery on Friday, June 18 (5:30 p.m.). The Burning James All Stars (featuring guitarist Dorian Michael) plays Sunday, June 20, at the Pourhouse (4:30 p.m.).

"We will be bringing some new material as well as our well-loved classics," James said. "Oh, and did I mention the harmonies?"

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Mother Corn Shuckers

BAREFOOT ON THE GREEN The Mother Corn Shuckers play the June 19 Barefoot Concerts on the Green show at Sea Pines Golf Resort, which is also the official release party for their new album, All In.

The Mother Corn Shuckers bring their undeniably effusive deep-fried Americana sounds to Sea Pines Golf Resort's Barefoot Concerts on the Green series this Saturday, June 19 (2 to 6 p.m.; all ages; free). This marks the official album release party for their terrific new record All In. The record and this band are a hoot! The Solstice Sisters open.

This Father's Day, Sunday, June 20, Castoro Cellars will host the return of the beloved local jam band Up in the Air (noon to 3 p.m.).

"Boy are we excited to be back," frontman John Beccia said. "We had finished our 14th CD, Still Out There, back in March just before the shutdown began, so needless to say, we did not get to circulate it much except to a limited number of friends who we've seen during this past year. It is available for free download at our bandcamp.com site."

The Real Blues Jam returns to The Siren this Tuesday, June 22 (7 to 10 p.m.; free; 21-and-older), to share an evening of blues and American roots music. Hosted by local guitarist/slide guitarist/vocalist and songwriter Ted Waterhouse with bassist/vocalist Bruce Willard and drummer Dean Giles as the Real Blues Rhythm Section, the jam invites other blues players and singers to join in! "The only real requirement is a love for blues-based music," Waterhouse said. "Bring your instruments and drum sticks. Drum kit, guitar, and bass amps are available for your convenience. In these days of the ongoing pandemic, we do ask that anyone who wants to sing or play harmonica bring and use their own personal microphones." Δ

