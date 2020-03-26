What's it rated? TV-MA

Where's it showing? Hulu

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Hulu

FRENEMIES Picture perfect Elena Richardson (Reese Witherspoon, right) and poor single mom Mia (Kerry Washington) develop an uneasy relationship after Elena rents Mia an apartment and hires her to help around her house, in Little Fires Everywhere, available on Hulu.

If you liked Big Little Lies, you'll want to check out Hulu's new series Little Fires Everywhere, based on Celeste Ng's 2017 best selling novel about seemingly perfect Elena Richardson (Reese Witherspoon) and her family, whose fate becomes intertwined with the Warrens—poor single mom Mia (Kerry Washington) and teenage daughter, Pearl (Lexi Underwood).

It's a story of race and class, but also a mystery. The miniseries opens as the Richardsons' beautiful home burning to the ground, with most people suspecting the Richardsons' rebellious and troubled daughter, Izzy (Megan Scott). However, there's something off about Mia, an artist who moves around constantly, forcing her daughter, Pearl, to start over again at every stop.

Pearl befriends Elena's youngest son, Moody (Gavin Lewis), but pines for her older son, Trip (Jordan Elsess). Clearly something somewhere goes wrong, and I, for one, look forward to the series unfolding and the mystery being laid bare. Δ