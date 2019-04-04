Little bites 

Drool-worthy: San Luis Obispo got itself a new tapas restaurant. Branzino's menu includes traditional Spanish small plates such as gambas al ajillo (garlic shrimp), pulpo a la Gallega (Galician style octopus), and patatas bravas (spicy potatoes). And the menu also includes things like truffle mushroom croquettes, hamachi, and a raw bar with oysters. Chef Carlos Lool has a passion for traditional Mediterranean dishes re-imagined through the California lens (1122 Chorro St., visit branzino.fish for more information) ... Luna Red is expanding its weekly late-night offerings with the aptly titled Luna Noche. It will run from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Friday and Saturday, and there will be a DJ and dancing. The new weekend night party will kick off on April 5 at 10 p.m. Guests who RSVP will get a voucher for a $2 glass of cava (to RSVP, visit lunaredslo.com; Luna Red is located in downtown SLO at 1023 Chorro St.) ... The Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival is becoming the Central Coast Reserve at Atascadero. The rebrand was made as the festival welcomes wineries, breweries, ciders, spirits, arts, and increased local business participation. Reserve is promoting a three-day lineup of events starting on June 21. It will continue to take place at Atascadero Lake Park with a portion of the proceeds going toward the Charles Paddock Zoo (for more information, visit atascaderowinefestival.com). Δ

Editor Camillia Lanham is always down for tapas. Send your news nibbles to clanham@newtimesslo.com.