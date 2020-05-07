Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

May 07, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Little America 

By
click to enlarge BE WHO YOU WANT TO BE International student Iwegbuna Ikeji (Conphidance) experiences racism in America but also discovers he can forge his own identity, in "The Cowboy," episode 3 of Little America, about real-life experiences in the USA. - PHOTO COURTESY OF UNIVERSAL TELEVISION
  • Photo Courtesy Of Universal Television
  • BE WHO YOU WANT TO BE International student Iwegbuna Ikeji (Conphidance) experiences racism in America but also discovers he can forge his own identity, in "The Cowboy," episode 3 of Little America, about real-life experiences in the USA.

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2020

Where's it showing? Apple TV

Inspired by true stories chronicled in Epic Magazine, Little America features an anthology of eight separate tales of immigrants to the U.S.—many funny, poignant, and indicative of the complicated relationship America has with its newest arrivals.

For instance, the third episode, "The Cowboy," chronicles international student Iwegbuna Ikeji's (Conphidance) experiences with racism. His college classmates make fun of his accent and behavior, and even his teachers react poorly to his earnestness.

When he adopts the dress of an American cowboy, he becomes an even bigger target of ridicule, at least until he meets a real cowboy who sees in him the sort of hardworking character and reverence for a fading lifestyle that make cowboys so iconic. The Nigerian student is then offered a taste of Oklahoma's pioneer spirit and acceptance. Heartfelt and worth watching! (Eight 30 min. episodes) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia Read More

  2. Planet of the Humans shows the green energy movement's failure Read More

  3. Professional animator to judge SLOMA's inaugural Digital Shorts Film Festival Read More

  4. Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer Read More

  5. Bosch Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation