September 02, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Linnaea's Cafe showcases three SLO artists in new abstract exhibition 

By

A new art showcase was installed at Linnaea's Cafe in downtown SLO at the end of August, which displays a collection of abstract paintings and collage pieces by three local artists, Linda DeRosa, Blaire Kilbey, and Charlotte D'Aigle. The exhibit is scheduled to remain up through Sunday, Sept. 26, and is available to view during the cafe's regular hours (daily from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

All three of the show's featured artists are based in San Luis Obispo. Acrylic paintings by DeRosa and Kilbey are on display, alongside D'Aigle's collage works, which she created using acrylic paint as well.

To find out more about this new trio exhibition, call (805) 541-5888 or visit linnaeas.com for more details. Linnaea's Cafe is located at 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Δ

