Lincoln Market and Deli in SLO hosts its fourth annual Holiday Market: A Merry Little Pop-Up on Dec. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy holiday shopping from various local vendors, including Grateful Ghee, Little Quills Clothing, Pinkies Up, Scissor Clothing, the Key Flame Candle Company, and more. Call (805) 543-3443 or visit lincolnmarketanddeli.com for more information. Δ