Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

January 03, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Lily Tomlin matinee show added at PAC 

By

With tickets to An Evening of Classic Lily Tomlin on Friday, Jan. 18, sold out, Cal Poly Arts has announced an additional opportunity for the community to see Tomlin perform. An Afternoon of Classic Lily Tomlin takes place on Saturday, Jan. 19, at 3 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in SLO.

Tomlin, best known for her stage, stand-up, and film work, most recently starred alongside Jane Fonda in Netflix's hit comedy series Grace and Frankie. Tomlin's current touring show highlights more than a dozen of her past characters, including Ernestine, Mrs. Beasley, and Edith Ann. An audience Q-and-A, for ages 13 and over only, follows both performances.

Tickets range from $40 to $110 and are available at the Cal Poly ticket office, online at calpolyarts.org, or by calling (805) 756-4849. Audio and video samples of the show are also available online. Email tickets@calpoly.edu for more information. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Common Ground 2019 at Studios on the Park brings artists together to reflect and heal Read More

  2. Bingeable: Schitt's Creek Read More

  3. Yes, New Year's Eve is on a Monday night, but you can still party close to home Read More

  4. In the details: Central Coast printmakers create repeating patterns on banners Read More

  5. Flagship: Ringing in the new year at Six Flags Magic Mountain Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation