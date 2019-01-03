Lily Tomlin matinee show added at PAC 

With tickets to An Evening of Classic Lily Tomlin on Friday, Jan. 18, sold out, Cal Poly Arts has announced an additional opportunity for the community to see Tomlin perform. An Afternoon of Classic Lily Tomlin takes place on Saturday, Jan. 19, at 3 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in SLO.

Tomlin, best known for her stage, stand-up, and film work, most recently starred alongside Jane Fonda in Netflix's hit comedy series Grace and Frankie. Tomlin's current touring show highlights more than a dozen of her past characters, including Ernestine, Mrs. Beasley, and Edith Ann. An audience Q-and-A, for ages 13 and over only, follows both performances.

Tickets range from $40 to $110 and are available at the Cal Poly ticket office, online at calpolyarts.org, or by calling (805) 756-4849. Audio and video samples of the show are also available online. Email tickets@calpoly.edu for more information. Δ