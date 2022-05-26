Got a News Tip?
May 26, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

LiLA Creative Community's next Women's Morning of Renewal event focuses on macrame art 

By

Instructor Lindsey Altman will guide participants during an upcoming macrame workshop on Saturday, May 28, from 10 a.m. to noon at LiLA Creative Community in Arroyo Grande. This class is part of the venue's ongoing Women's Morning of Renewal series.

The monthly event takes place on the last Saturday of each month and invites attendees to explore "ideas of creativity, motherhood, family, relationships, friendships, and ourselves through the creative process," according to LiLA Creativity Community's website. Each class in the series focuses on a different art medium.

Admission to join the next workshop on macrame art is $35. To find out more about the class and other upcoming classes in the series, visit lila.community. LiLA Creative Community is located at 1147 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande. Δ

