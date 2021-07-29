LilA Creative Community in Arroyo Grande hosts upcoming Pop-Up Art Fair 

Several local arts vendors and crafters are participating in LilA Creative Community's upcoming Pop-Up Art Fair, which takes place on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission to attend the event is free.

A variety of handmade media will be available to browse through or purchase at the fair, including paintings, sculptures, wearable art, games, cards, and more. Find out more about the fair and other programs hosted by LilA Creative Community at lila.community. The studio is located at 1147 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande. Δ