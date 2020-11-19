Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

November 19, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

LilA Creative Community in Arroyo Grande holds Handmade Holiday Outdoor Market 

By

The LilA Creative Community in Arroyo Grande hosts its Handmade Holiday Outdoor Market on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature a wide variety of media created by local artists, and all items on display will be available for sale. Attendees of the event can also participate in several art activities and workshops, suitable for children and families.

Admission to the Handmade Holiday Outdoor Market is free. To find out more about the event, call (805) 668-2125 or visit lila.community. The LilA Creative Community is located at 1147 E. Grand Ave., suite 101, Arroyo Grande. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Carbon City Lights' new album Flame in the Winter drops Nov. 14 Read More

  2. Julie and the Phantoms Read More

  3. The Trial of the Chicago Seven depicts a shameful moment in American history Read More

  4. Lights at Cambria Pines available to hotel guests and restaurant visitors Read More

  5. SLO Botanical Garden hosts its Art in the Garden exhibit, fundraiser Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation