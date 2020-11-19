LilA Creative Community in Arroyo Grande holds Handmade Holiday Outdoor Market 

The LilA Creative Community in Arroyo Grande hosts its Handmade Holiday Outdoor Market on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature a wide variety of media created by local artists, and all items on display will be available for sale. Attendees of the event can also participate in several art activities and workshops, suitable for children and families.

Admission to the Handmade Holiday Outdoor Market is free. To find out more about the event, call (805) 668-2125 or visit lila.community. The LilA Creative Community is located at 1147 E. Grand Ave., suite 101, Arroyo Grande. Δ