Lights at Cambria Pines available to hotel guests and restaurant visitors 

In lieu of the traditional Cambria Christmas Market, the Cambria Pines Lodge will host a new light display this year, Lights at Cambria Pines, which will be exclusively available to Moonstone Hotel and Cambria Pines Restaurant guests. The event opens on Nov. 27 and will run through Jan. 2, 2021.

Restaurant attendees who wish to access the event can reserve a dinner session in advance (sessions are offered at 4:30, 6, and 7:30 p.m. each evening). The cover charge for a table is $20 per person (not including dinner). Visit cambriapineslodge.com for more info. The venue is located at 2905 Burton Drive, Cambria. Δ