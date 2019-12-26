Light show: The Central Coast puts up holiday cheer every year 

Glimpses of glimmering light and everything bright are an annual occurrence in towns and cities across the United States. And the Central Coast is no different. Although our region lacks the snow, California's coastal residents like to doll it up for the holiday season, putting on shows that bring in tourists and comfort locals every December. This year, we decided to take ourselves on a little tour of the magic that happens from Cambria to Solvang—and we're happy to share. The festivities aren't all over yet, though. You can still catch a little cheer in Solvang through Jan. 3 if you're feeling feisty. Check out solvangjulefest.org to learn more. ∆

—Camillia Lanham