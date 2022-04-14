click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Endeavor Content And Irony Point

MIDLIFE CRISIS Beth (Amy Schumer, right) seems like she's got it together, but an incident leads her to ruminate on her teenage past and eventually leads her to John (Michael Cera), a quirky farmer who may be perfect for her, in Life & Beth.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Hulu

I know some people don't dig Amy Schumer, but I have no qualms with stating that you're wrong, and her new series Life & Beth may as well be a Chicken Soup for the Soul book with more humor and way better plot lines.

Beth is struggling. It seems like her life should be happy, right? She's got a hot boyfriend who wants to get more serious, a successful career as a wine broker, and a life trajectory that feels more and more like a runaway train she can't control. When Beth stumbles upon John (Michael Cera), an odd and endearing worker at one of the farms she is trying to do business with, a spark lights her brain on fire and she decides to grab the controls of her life once again. What may seem like an impulsive and wacky decision is actually a chance for her to own her life.

Through childhood flashbacks and interactions with her mom, we learn that Beth's issues stem from a history of never feeling good enough, pretty enough, or special at all. It's very relatable to anyone who's struggled to fit in, do well, succeed. While it may seem like a love story between John and Beth, it's the story of Beth learning to love herself. (10 30-min. episodes)