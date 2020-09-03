The Founding Fathers defined America very clearly, with powerful words that cannot be misunderstood, or changed.

From the opening lines of the Declaration of Independence we read: "We hold these truths to be self evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among theses are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

And this is the opening of the Constitution: "We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."

These words are essential to our society. If these words cease to have meaning, America is doomed.

You must meditate on these words if you would be true to America. You must know and understand these words, and love them, and be loyal to their meaning and purpose, because these words are America. If you don't love these words, you should go live elsewhere because only those who love these words, and are guided by them, belong in America.

The final words of the Pledge of Allegiance are: "Liberty and justice for all." If you have placed your hand on your heart, and uttered these words, you have taken a sacred oath, committing yourself to doing your part, to establish a society where all are free, and are treated with equal justice, and given equal opportunity to experience tranquility and happiness. You were not taking an oath of loyalty to your own happiness, but to the general welfare of all Americans. You vowed to work for liberty and justice for all, not just for the lucky who can secure those blessings for themselves. You were not vowing to pursue your own happiness and personal well-being.

These words of the founders of America placed its citizens in a contract with one another to establish unity, tranquility, and justice, and to promote the general welfare of all. We must live up to these words.

David Higgins

San Luis Obispo