Let's trounce voter suppression 

With a sense of helplessness, we watch events in Afghanistan unfold and wildfires rage in this great state. Meanwhile, the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act are strongly beckoning us to repeal the greatest threat to voting rights since Reconstruction.

Hundreds of new voting restrictions are being enacted in dozens of Republican states. If these voter suppression bills stand, they will silence the most economically disadvantaged and people of color for years, if not decades, to come.

We cannot look to the courts for relief as they have systematically moved to the rigid right, especially the Supreme Court. The only way to protect voting rights is at the federal level—with the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. It will take the elimination of the filibuster or at least a modification of it to protect voting rights for all citizens of this nation.

Please research any and all methods to engage with decision makers at the federal level to step up to trounce voter suppression. Let's join together to reverse human-induced climate crisis that fuels fires, and fully support adults who can make tough decisions to stop continuous warfare.

Dorothy Hines

Nipomo