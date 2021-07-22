Got a News Tip?
July 22, 2021 Opinion » Letters

Let's pass voting rights protection 

In 2021, we have seen far too many attacks on our right to vote. I'm sure many of us heard about the law in Georgia that made it illegal to give voters water while they're waiting in line to vote. Well, for every voter suppression law we did hear about, there are 20 more we didn't. So far this year, 17 states enacted 28 new laws that make it more difficult for eligible Americans to cast their ballots, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

The only answer to this crisis is a response from the federal government. We need lawmakers in Congress to pass legislation that will create national standards to safeguard our right to vote as soon as possible.

There are already two bills in the mix that, if passed, would go a long way to securing our freedom to vote. The first is the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the second is the For the People Act. Congress has everything it needs to pass sweeping voting rights protection with these pieces of legislation. I am asking them not to squander it or let the filibuster get in the way.

Gloria Boyd

Atascadero

