There has been a lot of talk lately about making bike helmets mandatory. It seems that most riders don't want to wear helmets; they are more worried about having a safe place to ride.

I got to thinking. Money for infrastructure is always in short supply. How about we license bicycles, maybe $20 a year, and use that money to improve bicycle infrastructure. Riders would get a safer place to ride and take pride in knowing that they are contributing to safer bicycle riding.

Bill Bright

Atascadero