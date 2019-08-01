Got a News Tip?
August 01, 2019 Opinion » Letters

Let's have an animal rights parade 

I'm so sick of hearing about parades. Whether they are gay parades or straight parades, who really cares? If you want to go to a parade, you go to it. If you want to participate in one, you participate. Nobody is forcing either issue.

I say let's have a parade that would get something done. Let's have an animal rights parade! Let's clear out Woods Humane Society and the county animal shelter. Let's get people, whether they're gay or straight, to leash an animal and walk with it in the parade. This in the hopes of perhaps finding the poor animal a home. In addition, wouldn't it be wonderful if we were a no-kill county. Take all the money that the county is pouring into San Luis Obispo County Animal Services and direct it toward Woods. Nonprofits seem to manage their money much better than civil service.

As long as your fancy is not beastiality, you're welcome to participate in the parade. March on! All the fur babies are in desperate need. Especially since it is kitten season right now.

Kathleen Laurie Welles

Morro Bay

