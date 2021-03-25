Let's close down ski resorts, too 

If we close down the Oceano Dunes to recreational vehicles, we need to shut down all California downhill ski resorts as well. They are a blight on the landscape—wide swaths of forest devoid of trees that caused increased erosion. They are also big contributors to climate change, needing large amounts of power to run ski lifts and hospitality services. The private vehicles used to commute to the slopes help exacerbate the problem. They are dangerous, causing many injuries and deaths each year. They only serve a small minority of our population, mostly the affluent. We need to dismantle them, revegetate the forests, and leave the natural landscape open to hikers.

Paul C. Hertel

Arroyo Grande